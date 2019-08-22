Samsung Galaxy S10 deal: get £100 off in the Amazon End Of Summer Sale

If you've been toying with the idea of getting a Samsung Galaxy S10 for a few months now, but have been put off with the price tag – there has never been a better time to upgrade your smartphone.

That's because Amazon has slashed a very generous £100 off the price of the SIM-free handset. Buying the phone outright means you're welcome to stick with your existing data plan, or pick any SIM-only deal you want. It also means you'll own the handset outright from day one.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the most compelling flagship phones that Samsung has released in years. The smartphone, launched back in February, has a triple-camera set-up capable of shooting wide-angle, ultra-wide, 2x optical zoom and Live Focus images with adjustable bokeh-style blur. It's impressive stuff.

In our Galaxy S10 review, we stated: "It oozes style, packs a real performance punch, and takes impressive photos, as well as offering a few tricks (like reversible charging) to make the upgrade worth it."

Samsung Galaxy S10 | 128GB | RRP: £799 | Deal Price: £699 | Save £100 (13%)

It's almost unheard of to see a £100 discount on the latest and greatest entry in the best-selling Samsung Galaxy S series, so this is something really special. Coupled with the fact that you can combine this SIM-free handset with any SIM-only deal you want, it's a great opportunity to get the Galaxy S10 in a bargain package.View Deal

You can see how the latest Amazon End Of Summer Sale deal compares to the latest prices from carriers in the chart below:

