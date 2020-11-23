Roku's Streambar soundbar/4K streamer hybrid is just £99 in Black Friday sales

Soundbars are big in this year's best Black Friday deals – lots of us have TVs with great image quality, but not the clearest sound, since it's hard to fit good speakers in a thin frame.
But a lot of the best soundbars are huge, and not so well suited to TVs smaller than 50 inches. Roku's Streambar is a really compact soundbar that can help with clearer sound from even much smaller TVs, but also pulls double duty as a 4K streaming upgrade, because it has Roku's smart TV platform built in. And it's on sale!
• Buy Roku Streambar from Amazon UK for £99.99 (was £129.99)
• Buy Roku Streambar from Currys for £99.99 (was £129.99)
The streambar includes four speakers (two facing forward, two to the side for wide stereo effects), giving a big upgrade to the depth of audio compared to what small TVs can manage.
It helps with loudness and detail, but also to make speech much clearer, so its easier to hear dialogue over music or sound effects.
The Streambar is also a 4K HDR Roku smart streamer, though, all packed into the same unit as the speakers. This means you can plug it into any TV to instantly provide access to all kinds of streaming services, from UK catch-up apps to big names such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and lots more.
You can connect it all over a single HDMI cable for video and audio at once, if your TV supports HDMI-ARC. Otherwise, it also has an optical cable connection for getting sound from your TV into the Streambar.
Roku Streambar | Now £99.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £30 at Amazon UK
This is a powerful mini soundbar and Roku 4K HDR streamer in one space- and money-saving box. Give your TV a big audio upgrade and app new smart services with one easy package.View Deal
Roku Streambar | Now £99.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £30 at Currys
Don't forget to check out more of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and best Currys Black Friday deals!
