You won't find a better deal on a Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this

You can't walk down the street without seeing a Ring Video Doorbell 2, and for good reason — the discreet camera-and-microphone contraption is the best of its kind, offering an unbeatable blend of real-time video monitoring and useful smarts, like two-way audio. Best of all, it's on sale right now for just £139 — a total saving of £40.

Not sold? Picture yourself in this situation. You pop to the shops because the brand new Xbox One X you ordered isn't scheduled to arrive until the evening. When you return home, you find an oh-so-dreaded 'something for you' card waiting for you on the other side of the door. Yep, you missed the delivery and had to reschedule it.

Chances are, that could have been avoided had you owned a Ring Video Doorbell 2. Before the courier even rang the bell, you'd have received an alert informing you motion had been detected. From there, you could have used the Ring application to speak to with driver, instructing them to leave the package with a neighbour.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | was £179 | now £139 at Amazon

You won't find a better video doorbell than the Ring Video Doorbell 2, offering best-in-class motion-tracking, video-monitoring and two-way audio — all accessed through a dedicated mobile application for Android and iOS. It's also decked out with infrared night vision, so you'll be able to see what's happening come day or night.View Deal

That's just one instance where the Ring Video Doorbell 2 will come in use. We live in dangerous world. Crime is at a high in London. The harsh reality is that you need to be vigilant at all times, and with the Ring Video Doorbell 2, you can take a peek at at the front of your home with the click of a button — even in the darkness of night.

You don't have to keep firing up the Ring application to see if your precious hydrangeas are safe, though. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is equipped with motion-tracking, which scans the entire scene looking for movement. If it detects something, it'll send a notification to your phone and you can fire it up to see what's happening.

At £139, it's a must-have.