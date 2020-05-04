Huel-rival Puriton is a supercharged, keto-friendly protein powder that can also aid weight loss

Meal replacement options – let it be the household name Huel or Soylent's Ready-to-drink option – are gaining more and more popularity lately, thanks to the health benefits these products provide and their convenience factor. Puriton, a UK based meal replacement manufacturer, has picked a different path from the rest: its meal replacement powder is high on protein and good fats and low of carbs as well as having negligible amount of sugar in each serving.

• Buy Puriton meal replacement shakes directly from Puriton

This combination of macronutrients makes the Puriton ideal for people on keto diet and having a Puriton shake as a snack can also help you lose weight with keto faster. In case you aren't familiar, keto diet throws your metabolic system into a state called ketosis, a process where your body covers its energy needs from fats as opposed to carbohydrates. This can train your body to burn fat more efficiently, let it be dietary or stored fat.

In order to stay in ketosis, you will need to keep your carb levels at bay: strict keto requires the daily amount of carbs to stay under 20 grams. For comparison, there is approx. 27 grams of carbs in a medium banana. In a portion of Puriton powder, however, there is only around 3 grams. Want to make keto easier? Snack on Puriton so you'll have a better chance of sticking with it.

Mix Puriton with fatty dairy products to create delicious keto-snacks (Image credit: Puriton)

Why should you try the Puriton meal replacement powders

Puriton meal replacement powder is not only for people on keto; on the contrary, anyone who is considering switching to a more healthy diet might want to take a look at Puriton. As mentioned above, it has plenty of protein in each serving, not as much as your average whey protein, but still a solid amount.

As well as having a good balance of macronutrients, Puriton also has a variety of micronutrients in it. Having just one serving of Puriton a day can effectively boost your vitamin and mineral levels without having to chow down a ton of kale or broccoli. One portion of Puriton contains these vitamins and minerals (%RI at the end of each row):

Vitamin E 6.8 mg 68%

Thiamin (B1) 2.5 mg 227%

Riboflavin (B2) 0.4 mg 29%

Niacin 3.1 mg 21%

Vitamin B6 0.5 mg 36%

Food Folate 50.9 µg 25%

Pantothenate 1.2 mg 20%

Potassium 641.3 mg 32%

Calcium 291.3 mg 29%

Phosphorous 491.4 mg 70%

Magnesium 221 mg 59%

Iron 4.6 mg 33%

Zinc 3.3 mg 33%

Copper 0.8 mg 80%

Manganese 2 mg 100%

Selenium 9.3 µg 17%

(Image credit: Puriton)

As for taste, Puriton comes in 14 different flavours so you can mix up the flavours a bit. The currently available flavours include Beetroot & Chocolate, Chai Latte and Pistachio. It's worth noting that although there are loads of interesting flavours, the taste is subtle and definitely not sweet, so if you are after some more sweetness, you might want to mix Puriton with some milk, a banana and some berries (if you are on keto, maybe use greek yoghurt and erythritol/xylitol).

Better still, there is also a Puriton vegan range including unique flavours like Vegan Hemp Chocolate. Gone are the days when losing weight fast on a vegan diet was hard. The Puriton vegan range has the same macronutrient range and sports an almost essential micronutrient matrix too.

Whether you want to lose weight or just want to stay healthy, Puriton meal replacement shakes can help you achieve both – sooner. This is definitely not a magic powder and we don't recommend using Puriton as the only source of nutrients, but making it part of a balanced diet is a good step in the right direction for sure.

