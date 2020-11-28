PureVPN has the cheapest VPN deal over Black Friday: just $1.19/pm for five years

We've seen some incredible Black Friday VPN deals this year, and no matter which provider you prefer, you're bound to find at least a small saving. However, if you're not hugely fussed about what logo you're toting and just want one that works, this PureVPN deal is likely the best VPN deal we'll see for a while..

While you'll need to commit for five years, we think this it's totally worth it in this case – for just $1.32 a month you can bag a subscription to PureVPN. That's not where it ends, though.

With our exclusive TECH10 discount code, you can drop this VPN deal to a staggering $1.19 a month, which is by far the cheapest out of any provider we've seen over the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

Below we'll run through this deal in detail, and when you get to checkout, don't forget to use the code TECH10 to get the absolute biggest savings.

THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY VPN DEAL 89% off 5-year plan – $1.19 a month with code TECH10

This barnstormer of a VPN deal from PureVPN is simply unmissable if you want effective VPN cover for less than $1.20 a month. You'll get access to PureVPN's 2,000+ servers, apps that are compatible with plenty of devices and deliver good streaming performance, as well as live chat support. For this price, it's incredible value.View Deal

What's so great about this PureVPN deal?

PureVPN has been around for years now, and has amassed a loyal customer base that trusts the service to keep them safe online.

However, if you've been shopping around, it probably won't have been the PureVPN brand name that's drawn you to this VPN deal – it'll have been the price. While it's true that some providers deliver a more comprehensive experience, none of them can do it at this price-point.

If you're after the best of the best, you'll want to go with ExpressVPN. At $6.67 a month it's more expensive, but there's a reason it's our #1-rated VPN service overall. If you're after something a bit more polished than PureVPN with a decent price too, we'd go with Surfshark, but while its current $2.21 a month price is a bargain by most standards, it can't contend with this deal.

So, if you want to pay the absolute minimum for a good VPN that'll do what you ask of it, this PureVPN deal is the one you want.