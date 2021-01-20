PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch restock is about to land – here's how to bag one

Here at T3, we've been keeping a weather eye on retailers and their PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S restocks, and the next one is coming tomorrow at US retailer GameStop.

Neither console is region locked, so savvy customers can plan to get hold of the PS5 or Xbox Series X now. It's a great opportunity to grab come PS5 games too, that you can dive into as soon as your system arrives, as GameStop says it'll be offering console bundles.

If you're in the market for the Nintendo Switch instead, GameStop is also getting a restock of the hybrid handheld tomorrow. Of course, supplies aren't infinite, and GameStop has forewarned customers that PS5 and Xbox Series X stock will be limited in quantity.

The news comes via GameStop's Twitter account, but we don't know what time the PS5 , Xbox Series X|S, and Switch will be available to order. We assume the restock is online only, but the company has yet to confirm the finer details. At the moment we don't have a time either, but the retailer has been great at keeping customers updates on its social media account, and promises to let followers know when the inventory is live.

Gamers have had a hard time getting hold of Microsoft's new Xbox and Sony's PlayStation 5, with supply issues and a huge demand made worse thanks to groups of scalpers, and bot networks swiping up copious amounts of console stock to sell on at inflated prices.

We recommend steering clear of these listings; Microsoft has said it's "working hard" on getting retailer stock replenished, while Sony has already topped retailers' shelves with PS5 consoles that have been available to buy all week.

T3's PS5 stock tracker will help you keep up to speed with when and where to the PS5 will be back in stock, and we have an Xbox Series X stock tracker too for those looking for the equally elusive Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.