PS5 stock set to release next week! Sony delivers more consoles for Christmas

The PS5 is still as elusive as ever, but in the face of unprecedented demand, Sony has promised more consoles will be available before Christmas and it's making good on it now, with December PS5 stock set to release next week.

We saw a worldwide rollout of more PS5 stock at the start of the month, as well as at the end of November with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

If you head over to our where to buy PS5 guide, you'll see a number of US retailers launching more PS5 stock now, and it looks like it's not stopping there.

Potential restock for all major retailers next week! #PS5December 7, 2020

Retail insider DualSensor on Twitter has said that a PS5 restock could be on the way at all major retailers next week.

So far this week, Costco, PlayStation Direct, and Target have launched more PS5 stock – which sold out as fast as you might imagine – so it's a relief to hear that more consoles are potentially on the way.

We don't know which region they're referring to, but last week's PS5 stock rollout seemed to happening across regions. Don't forget, the PS5 isn't region locked, so if you spot a retailer in another country that delivers to your address, it's worth keeping tabs on them, as well as those closer to home.

The same is true of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, so you can check over the list of where it's available in our where to buy Xbox Series X guide if you're considering Microsoft's console.

If you're in the UK, you can pick up an Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle right now, which is sure to make someone's Christmas. It's available on The Game Collection's eBay storefront so you may be able to get it delivered to other regions.

