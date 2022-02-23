PS5 restock: PlayStation Direct stock live now, here's how to get one

Sony has once again gone live with its latest supply of PS5 stock, ahead of Elden Ring's launch later this week. Anyone looking for a console (and has a PS Plus account setup) should head to the PlayStation Direct website to get a console now.

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

This restock is only the second from Sony in 2022, following its first on January 17th. Typically both disc and digital consoles are up for sale, however, it will become more clear shortly. Once the countdown hits zero, consumers are entered into the queue at random – not first-come, first-served, so it's worth trying at any time. Only one console can be claimed per customer.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase the console via its store ahead of the supply going public. The exclusive queue went live around 8AM UK time but has now opened up to the public. Make sure to have your PSN account details at the ready.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Gran Turismo 7, which is set to launch on March 4th, 2022.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 40 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's official Horizon Forbidden West review, the latest blockbuster from PlayStation Studios.