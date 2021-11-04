PS5 stock officially confirmed as landing THIS MORNING at GAME!

UK retailer GAME has officially confirmed new PS5 stock is dropping this morning

PS5 stock where to buy GAME
(Image credit: Sony / GAME)
Huge news for gamers looking for PS5 stock drops, as UK retailer GAME confirms that it is dropping a PlayStation 5 restock "this morning" on November 4, 2021.

That official confirmation means that gamers should, immediately, head on over to GAME and keep the PS5 product page open and refreshed over the next few hours.

The PS5 stock drop was officially confirmed by a statement from the retailer, which reads: "This morning, we will be going live with a selection of PlayStation 5 Disc consoles."

As T3 has detailed in its PS5 restock tracker, GAME had been slated to be getting its next console drop on November 11, but due to Sony actually chartering more cargo planes to fly PS5 stock into the UK, that data has been brought forward by a week. This means that consoles are being made available today, a day before Call of Duty Vanguard releases, leading to GAME being able to offer bundle deals on it with the PS5.

According to the UK's foremost PS5 stock tracker, @PS5StockAlertUK, any successful order placed today with priority shipping selected will be delivered by November 11th, while standard shipping orders will land by November 19th.

As we noted in our PS5 review, the PlayStation 5 is truly a special console and with a wide-selection of awesome PS5 games now available, it looks like it is going to remain the number one product this holiday season. That's why today's PS5 restock is something no gamer without a console should miss.

Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

