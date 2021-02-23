PS5 stock tracker: Where to buy PlayStation 5 TODAY

The next 24 hours look like they will be critical for thousands of gamers in finally picking up a PS5, as stock trackers in both the UK and USA are reporting that more PlayStation 5 consoles are about to be made available at retailers.

In the USA we're hearing that Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon is about to get a massive drop of of PS5 consoles, while in the UK the retailer GAME is reportedly set to drop 15,000 consoles TODAY on Tuesday 23 February.

And that means it's time to get your game face on if you want to buy a PS5. Scalpers are bragging each and every week right now about how successful they've been in buying up thousands of consoles, but by staying alert and preparing right now for the next console drop, more gamers can bag a PlayStation 5 for themselves and take that power from the scalpers.

Playing PS5 games is the best, but it is even better if you're doing so on a console that hasn't forced you to remortgage your home to land it. Scalpers just want to make a quick buck, so ignore their tales of hardship and only buy a PS5 console for RRP – which is something that this PS5 stock guide can help you do.

Where to buy PS5 in the USA

Amazon US

Amazon is getting more PS5 consoles imminently, so we advise all gamers to head to the store now, log in, and then keep a close watch on the PlayStation 5 product pages for sudden drops. Amazon also has one of the widest ranges of PS5 games and accessories, too.

Walmart

Walmart has been a great place to buy PS5 over the last couple of months, with numerous PlayStation 5 restocks going live. It also has one of the biggest selections of games and accessories on offer, too, with the HD Camera and DualSense available. Unlike some stores Walmart is actively combatting scalper bots, so once it has another PS5 restock, we advise heading over there for a fair chance at picking up a console.

Best Buy

Best Buy has had a number of PS5 restocks since launch and has been selling the PlayStation 5 in various bundles, too, including things like extra controllers and games. It usually releases PS5 stock in waves, and PS5 stock trackers advise the consoles are pick up only, so check your local store's stock once Best Buy has another PS5 restock.

PlayStation Direct

Sony released multiple waves of PS5 consoles over the past month, having eager fans queue just before the stock drop to get their hands on a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition. It usually advises an hour plus waiting time when you land on the page, and the Disc version usually goes live first, so be prepared to put your time.

Target

Target has been tipped as getting a new wave of PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles this week, so we advise gamers to make an account and check the product page repeatedly.

GameStop

GameStop saw a PS5 restock last month, along with more Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The retailer had console bundles with a selection of great PS5 games, but sold out pretty quickly. It dropped another load of PS5 bundles recently, too, so providing you're happy to bag you console with a few extra games or accessories this can be great place to search.

Costco

Costco released PS5 bundles for members in December last year. The bundle included Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, an extra DualSense Wireless Controller, and one month's PlayStation Now Membership, so sign up or find someone who's a member in case we see another in early 2021.

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer released its PS5 stock online to mPerks members only. However, you had to be local to the stores, as it only offered pickup, not delivery. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer in case it joins the fray again, and we advise you make an account beforehand, so you can snap up a console if it does. And outside bet though for many gamers.

Where to buy PS5 in the UK

GAME

GAME has been tipped by a respective PS5 stock tracker to be putting 15,000 more PlayStation 5 consoles live on Tuesday 23 February. We advise gamers to sign in to the store now and follow the firm's social media channels, as well as UK stock trackers on Twitter. Looks like the best place to buy PS5 in the next 24 hours in the UK.

Amazon UK

Amazon UK has been tipped by PS5 stock checkers to drop thousands of more PS5 consoles in the next week, so sign in, get that product page up, and refresh like a madman. Amazon has one of the most robust stores in terms of not crashing and getting people through checkout, so well worth scoping out.

Argos

Argos dropped thousands of more PS5 consoles in the early hours of February 17. It is now sold out. Looks like there will be another two week to four week gap now before more arrive at the retailer. As such, right now this does not look like a destination with stock, but we still advise gamers to double check.

Very

Very dropped more PS5 stock last week and more is imminent, with the store saying that "stock coming soon". Very doesn't get the biggest allotments of consoles from what we can see, but its store is robust and we've not heard of any tales of woe in terms of crashes and lockouts. Definitely worth following closely this week.

Currys

Currys PC World are about to drop a new tranche of 40,000 PS5 consoles, so stock trackers report, making it a big destination for gamers looking for the PlayStation 5. Currys has been disappointing in terms of store stability though, and scalpers have run riot in its previous stock drops, though, so prepare for the worst.

Box.co.uk

Box.co.uk has been good for gamers getting PS5's as not only has it had multiple stocks of consoles, but it also has been operating a lottery system to get them. That means that scalper AI bots cannot buy them all up in seconds. Right now both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are listed as 'coming soon', so this is definitely a smaller retailer to keep and eye on.

ShopTo

ShopTo rolled out more PS5 stock at the start of the January at a discounted price. That discount only ended up being a few pennies, but we wouldn't expect a PS5 price drop this soon after launch anyway. The main draw was that it was back in stock. ShopTo is another one to watch over the coming weeks.

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles in early 2021. We've heard from many gamers who have bagged hard to find accessories like the PlayStation 5 Media Remote and Pulse 3D Wireless Headset via The Game Collection.

AO.com

AO.com says "Sorry, PlayStation 5 is currently unavailable." Enough said. It does have PS5 accessories in stock though, including the Sony PlayStation 5 HD Camera and Sony PlayStation 5 Media Remote.

John Lewis

John Lewis dropped a new tranche of PS5 consoles on the morning of February 18, but unfortunately these are now sold out and there is no word as to when more will be made available.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys was amongst the retailers that got a PS5 restock last week, but it quickly sold out, as you'd expect. The website says its next influx of stock in February, so we suggest gamers keep a very close eye on its PlayStation 5 product pages over the next day or two.

Where to buy PS5 in Australia

Amazon AU

Amazon rolled out what looked like a global PS5 at the start of the month, and savvy customers took advantage by placing orders in different countries as the PS5 isn't region locked. It had another PS5 restock last week, which has since sold out. The retailer doesn't give advance warning, so we recommend checking often.

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. There were more consoles available on the US site last month, so check in often in case the Australian site also gets another influx.

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, with the landing page for the system reading, "due to high demand and limited stock allocations from Sony we are not taking further orders at this time." It advises checking the page for updates, but for now, it's not looking promising.

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's PS5 pre-orders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.

EB Games

Not what gamers want to see: EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock. We think we won't see any more systems at this retailer for months. Disappointing.

Based on what we've seen from the US launch bundle deals aren't a major focus right now for retailers, most likely due to lack of stock. We are expecting bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera to start appearing as the console stock situation improves.

On the software front, the PS5 will be on offer with Sony's first-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these aren't available at launch right now.

And, remember, while Sony itself might not have launched any accessory or game bundles so far, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

PS5 orders: Scalper hall of shame

So many PS5 consoles are now listed for two, three or even four times what cost at RRP. Shame on scalpers. (Image credit: eBay)

There have been numerous causes for PS5 orders to be few and far between at launch, and while a fair bit of blame rests of Sony's shoulders for the way it handled the opening of PS5 pre-orders, many of the biggest problems have been out of the Japanese console maker's hands.

Naturally, the big one has been disruptions to Sony's supply chain caused by 2020's very unique circumstances – manufacturing plants have been operating at certain times this year at far reduced capacities due to obvious reasons. This has led to a situation where Sony has not been able to produce as many PS5 consoles as quickly as it intended.

The other major problem, which is far more pressing right now at the actual launch of the console, is the success of reseller bots and scalpers in raking up huge swathes of PS5 orders online.

Right now, as can be seen in the image above, in-stock PlayStation 5 consoles are actually not hard to find at all, with thousands of sellers to choose from as soon as you open up an online auction house.

Indeed, some sellers even have crates of PS5 consoles up for sale. The big problem, though, is that all these consoles are listed for two, three or even four times the actual price of an RRP PS5.

(Image credit: eBay)

Instead of having to pay $499 for a console, gamers are being wallet-gouged for upward of $1,975!

These incredible mark ups have been enabled, in part, by the emergence of automated shopping bots. As was also recently painfully witnessed with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 launches, these reseller bots run by scalpers are programmed to automatically purchase bulk buys of a product like the PS5 the second it is made available just so the scalper can then immediately resell them at an inflated fee.

The really depressing thing about it is that the scalpers don't even have to be awake and online to make the orders happen – the bot just waits and then automatically transacts as many orders as programmed to, and does so in a matter of seconds.

While gamers were still punching in their payment details on PS5 launch day, the reseller bots had already stolen their system, with countless gamers thinking they were safe after adding a console to their cart, only to then find out that by the time they had entered their details, that console had been removed from their trolley as the bots had purchased all stock.

The result of this now in the aftermath of the US PS5 launch? Scalpers with huge inventories of PS5 consoles and hundreds of thousands of gamers left empty handed.

Respected business journal Business Insider has laid bare the scale of the problem stating that:

'Social-media and resale websites are rife with resellers who say they used bots to nab dozens of PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day:

"My bot came through," one reseller said on Twitter. "Let me know who needs a #PS5 #Playstation5 If you haven't secured dm me selling both digital and disc."

That same reseller was selling the $500 PlayStation 5 model for $1,100 and the $400 model for $900.'

Now, of course, there's the free market and supply and demand, and here at T3 we recognise that – we all live in the real world. But there's the free market and then there are armies of reseller bots controlled by a select, privileged few. We think it fair to say that the sooner retailers can curb the power of scalpers and reseller the bots the better.

The Best TV for Sony PS5

The best TV to partner with the Sony PS5 is the LG CX. In our LG CX review we gave the TV a maximum score of 5 stars and, it was so highly rated, it actually won Best Gaming TV at the T3 Awards 2020. Naturally, the LG CX, which is available in a range of sizes, now also sits top of our best gaming TV guide, too. If you're looking for a TV upgrade to get the best out of the PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles, then the LG CX is T3's top choice.

PS5 where to buy: the story so far

Last week in the US, both Best Buy and Walmart released more PS5 and Xbox Series X inventory, including bundle options. Walmart dropped its stock in waves to give everyone a decent chance at getting in on the action.

The global PS5 restock is worth paying attention to because the PS5 isn't region locked, meaning it will work anywhere in the world. Your best bet of landing a console might now not be at your national local retailer; yes, you'd have to get it posted, but it could be the difference between getting a system at RRP and not paying up to four times the console's worth so a scalper can open another bottle of champagne. We recommend keeping an eye on all retailers who can ship to your location to maximise your chance of getting one.

Most restocks have been online, so we advise making accounts to get through the checkout process as quickly and smoothly as possible. You should also consider signing up for memberships at place like Costco and Meijer, where the PS5 stock is exclusively for members.

We've gathered up the top retailers in every region region, covering the US, UK, and Australia. These are places which sold PS5 pre-orders, and offered PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day, and have had a number of restocks since.

What we would, say, though – and this comes from our experience tracking in-stock PS5 consoles, is that the key to landing a system is persistence and being clued in to these retailer's online communications. Follow Twitter feeds, check Facebook and visit the PS5 product page every 30 minutes to check new stock hasn't gone live.

Don't give in to the scalpers and have your financial wellbeing compromised. Stay the course and get a PS5 for RRP. Remember, even if you have to wait a few weeks or months, all those awesome PS5 games will still be there for you to play.

(Image credit: Future)

PS5 stock in 2021: what's the score?

As evidenced by numerous Reddit threads and communications with T3, gamers are rightfully wondering whether we will see any more PS5 consoles come into stock in early 2021, with many retailers now openly confirming their supplies have run dry for 2020.

And, the good and short answer to that is, yes. Yes, more PS5 consoles are coming in early 2021, with T3 hearing a January to mid-February time band is likely for most retailers worldwide.

The more pressing question, of course, is who is going to get them first and what those retailers are doing to safeguard against scalpers hijacking any new wave of consoles.

If you were to ask T3, though, when will be the optimum time to buy PS5 in 2021 then we would say between March and May. This is because by that stage we are confident that there will be a steady stream of PS5s available (manufacturing will have caught up after a disrupted 2020) and also because that is when many new PS5 games will be available to play.

Returnal, Deathloop and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for example are coming in the first half of 2021, so by waiting a few more months you might save yourself a lot of stress and have more great games to play when you do pick a system.

PS5 stock: latest threat to gamers

With the rise of PS5 stock trackers online, and notably on social media service Twitter, a new threat has emerged looking to exploit gamers. These are paid-for stock trackers, which often are pitched as an app that can be bought on app stores. These apps promise to keep you informed on the latest PS5 stock, which they monitor (or claim to monitor) with an army of AI bots.

The reality, though, is that these apps are not only not needed, as there are are plenty of respected free stock trackers that can be consulted by gamers, but also the authenticity of many of these paid for services is also dubious and often not authenticated.

ℹ Warning: some PS5 stock accounts selling PS5 stock apps for £1.79 whilst tons of free proven services like hotstocks and discords exist. Confronted @dualsensor & he deleted his posts, blocked me. And hes copy pasting my tweets, bizzare #ps5stockuk #ps5uk #ps5restock #ps5stock pic.twitter.com/s7oY7WmFa7January 7, 2021 See more

This is just another scam to fleece gamers of their hard earned money, dangling the carrot of a PS5 in front of them in order to pry a couple of bucks out of their wallet. The thing is, though, with millions of gamers still wanting a PS5, it only takes a small percentage of these to buy these apps to make the scammer a lot of money.

Well, we say NO to scammers and NO to scalpers. Don't pay for PS5 stock info – stay patient and keep your bank balance protected.

(Image credit: Samuel Willetts)

What are politicians doing to combat PS5 scalpers?

With many retailers turning a blind eye to scalpers, and the epidemic of scalping via AI reseller bots now out of control, things have got so bad that politicians are getting involved.

For example, as reported by T3 recently, in the UK the Member of Parliament Douglas Chapman has even brought forward a bill to criminalise console scalping. Speaking to national broadcaster Sky, Chapman said that:

"We've proposed that a similar legislative process be brought forward to ensure that consumers can purchase gaming consoles and computer components at no more than the manufacturers' recommended price, and that resale of goods purchased by automated bots be made illegal."

And the actual minister of state for digital and culture in the UK government, Caroline Dinenage, has also spoken out about the issue.

"We know that bulk purchasing through automated bots is a concern for some of their members," stated Dinenage, "who we understand are currently looking at any further actions they can take to prevent these behaviours and are working with their retailers to improve experiences for customers."

Now, of course, as we all know what politicians say and what they actually do rarely match up, and just because Chapman has managed to bring forward the scalping bill (full credit to him for that) it does in no way mean that the bill will be voted on and passed into law.

As such, from our perspective here at T3, while this news on first glance looks promising, we can't help but feel that nothing is going to change from a legal point of view any time soon. And that puts the emphasis firmly back on the retailers themselves. Hopefully more stores will take an active approach to shutting down scalpers like we have seen at Walmart.