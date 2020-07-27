PS5 buyers might feel let down by this 4K OLED TV from… PlayStation 5 maker Sony

Sony makes the PS5 and it also makes some of the best OLED TVs money can buy, so you might reasonably assume it could make THE best gaming TV for its own console. And it probably will at some point. But not quite yet, it seems. The launch of Sony's first 48-inch OLED TV had a lot of potential PlayStation 5 gamers salivating. A 48-inch TV is quite small as televisions go, but it's potentially one hell of a 4K gaming monitor.

The A9 Master Series KD-48A9, is now available to pre-order from the Sony Centre UK online store for £1,799.

The new A9 range isn't really a range, because it only comes in one model: this 48-incher. But Sony promises the best OLED image quality it can muster even at a smaller size, and seeing as our Sony A8/A8H review just gave Sony's other new OLED five stars and installed it into our list of the best OLED televisions, that sounds great to us.

But what about the PS5 support?

In fact, the only potential downside to the Sony KD-48A9 is that, despite arriving just months before the PlayStation 5, it doesn't support some of the coolest new features of the next-gen console (or those supported by the Xbox Series X for that matter).

In particular, there's no support for playing 4K games at 120fps over HDMI 2.1, or for variable refresh rates. The latter is a way of syncing the TV's speed at which is updates the display to match the speed at which the console is putting out new frames, and it helps to make make games look smoother where supported.

Alas, these two parts of Sony don't seem to have been entirely on the same page, though. For movie lovers who aren't getting a next-gen console, it's not a problem, of course.

The good news for non-gamers is that you get Sony's X1 Ultimate image processing, which is phenomenal at pulling out as much detail as possible from pictures, including upscaling to 4K, refining detail in Ultra HD streaming movies.

It's the best around for turning SDR video into something close to HDR without making things look artificial.

Sony's motion processing is also famously excellent, and 2020's TVs have X-Motion Clarity tech for the first time, which is basically the bee's well-defined knees for making sport and other fast action look extra smooth and clear without coming across as robotic.

As part of Sony's 'Master Series' range, this is designed to deliver images as close to what the directors intended as possible. That includes a special Netflix calibrated mode – when you watch Netflix original content, the TV processing tweaks so the output is the same as the mastering monitors used by Netflix's studios.

One of the showpieces of Sony's range is its Acoustic Surface Audio system, where the screen panel itself is used as a speaker, meaning the sound is pointing straight towards you, which isn't always the case with thin TVs, and that can affect how clear the sound is a lot.

Dialogue especially is much easier to hear out of the box, and a subwoofer at the back to add some meat means the sound overall is good enough that you won't feel the need to immediately add a soundbar, so it may end up saving you a bit of cash.