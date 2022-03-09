PS5 restock: Smyths Toys live now – no bundles

Smyths Toys is now live with PlayStation 5 stock. Anyone still looking for a console should head to Smyths Toys website to get one now before they all sell out. May the odds be ever in your favour.

Check PS5 stock at Smyths Toys now

This is the first restock of the month for Smyths and only the third of 2022, with the last one taking place on February 17th. The stock drop is set to go online only at 10AM UK time, according to the usually reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account. This is a rare occurrence with the retailer typically offering consoles in-store.

It's expected that this particular restock will be made of PS5 disc consoles only – no digital or bundles. That's good news for anyone that's been holding off on the debatably expensive bundles that some retailers have been putting up for sale. Deliveries will be made within one to two weeks of pre-order – just in time for PS5 exclusive Ghostwire: Tokyo.



Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and the recently released Gran Turismo 7.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 20 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up. I'm obsessed with the latter, having put more than 50 hours in so far. I might have a problem...