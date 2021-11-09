PS5 restock: Very stock now live – grab a console quick

Very PS5 stock has now gone live after almost a month. Anyone looking for a console should head to Very's website to secure one. There looks to be a good supply, so don't wait!

This is the first drop from Very since October 19th, making it the second time in two months. Before this, stock was available in August with 12,000 units up for grabs. ASDA went live this morning too after previously having a restock on the same date in October as well, suggesting both have the same supplier.

While standard PS5 consoles are available, we recommend going for a bundle to be in with the best chance. We also recommend avoiding Spider-Man and Call of Duty where possible as these sell out the fastest. However, if that is all that is left, naturally go for it. Delivery is expected by November 24th at the latest.

It took us just over 35 minutes to get through the queuing system, so it does work. The standard disc console had all sold out but bundles with Ratchet & Clank, Call of Duty, FIFA 22 and a DualSense controller remained.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.