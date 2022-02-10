PS5 restock: Studio stock live now with Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank

Studio has gone live with PlayStation 5 stock. Head on over to the Studio website now to get a console before they all go. There looks to be a good quantity too!

Check PS5 stock at Studio now

This is the first PS5 restock from Studio this year, after last going live twice in December. The main offering today is a PS5 disc console bundle that comes with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – two of the system's best games.

PS5 stock is limited to one per customer with Studio cancelling any further orders. Delivery is unclear for the minute but there's a good chance it will arrive in time for the launch of Sony's next blockbuster release, Horizon Forbidden West, on February 18th.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched recently.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 25 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

GAME is next expected to have a PS5 restock of disc, digital and various bundles sometime this week, so worth trying that if no luck here.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.