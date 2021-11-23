PS5 restock: Studio console stock unexpectedly goes live – be quick!

Studio has put live its PS5 stock this morning. Anyone looking for a console should head to Studio's website to secure one quick. There looks to be a good supply, so don't wait!

Check PS5 stock at Studio now

This is the first drop from Studio since October 19th, suggesting an average drop of once per month. The online retailer has everything from disc and digital consoles to lots of bundles – hopefully, a good supply too.

I personally purchased my own PS5 through Studio a few months after launch and experienced no issues whatsoever. We recommend going for the Ratchet & Clank bundle to be in with the best chance of securing one. Also, it's just generally a fantastic game. PS5 consoles are limited to one per customer and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Bundles available in this particular drop can be seen below (via PS5 Stock UK).

Available bundles:PS5 Bundle | £549.99https://t.co/VGctIyJSDFPS5 Digital Bundle | £449.99https://t.co/tczRjOCPdh #ad pic.twitter.com/FaJUGNeLWYNovember 23, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.