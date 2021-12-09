PS5 restock: Sony puts PlayStation Direct stock live – be quick!

PS5 stock is now available to purchase through Sony. Anyone looking for a console should head to the PlayStation Direct website to secure one. These sell out extraordinarily fast, so don't wait! You must have a PS account to make the purchase, with free delivery available for PS Plus members.

This marks the second drop from Sony this week and third in December, after putting stock up for sale on December 6th and December 2nd. The Japanese firm has been incredibly consistent since expanding its PlayStation store to the UK at the beginning of November, as it looks to meet consumer demand for the holidays.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase the console via its store ahead of the supply going public. As usual, this one went live at around 8AM UK time but has now opened up to the public, so no invite is needed.

📰 Incoming PlayStation 5 Restock By PlayStation Direct UK🔐 Private Drop Currently Live Till 10am GMT🛍️ PlayStation Direct UK🗓️ Thursday, 09/12⏰ 10:05am GMT🚚 To be dispatched in 1-5 days.🔗 PS5: https://t.co/K9xKkxoMDC🔗 PS5 Digital: https://t.co/9AQMCg9pyN#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/lLdobMgyKuDecember 9, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times began at over an hour but have quickly decreased to below 20 minutes for us. We previously made it through to the purchase page in about 25 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.