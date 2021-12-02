PS5 restock: Sony PlayStation Direct stock going live today, here's when

It's a good day to get a PlayStation 5. Well, you might just be in luck with Sony coming to the rescue of so many consumers over the last few weeks with its impromptu drops – and now another one is happening.

While Sony might have avoided the weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday altogether, it delivered three restocks in the days prior. It also held two the previous week, making it the most consistent over November. It's now back again with its sixth drop expected to go live later today.

News of this drop came the way of the trusted PS5 Stock UK tracker, which confirmed that another batch of exclusive email invites have been sent out to those subscribed. Anyone on this list will be able to log on and purchase their console between the hours of 8AM to 10AM UK time. If history is anything to go off, this will then open up to the public after 10AM.

These supplies sell out fast, usually in under 30 minutes from our experience so make sure you are online and ready the moment it hits 10AM. To be selected for any future drops, we'd recommend reading our handing guide on how to be added to the pool. Be aware though, there is an element of randomness when it comes to who gets picked.

One thing we do know concerning the public drop is that it's not first-come, first-served. Instead, once you join the online queue, you are placed at a random point and have to wait until you get through. Out of the six restocks from PlayStation Direct, I've only got through to the purchase page once, so don't worry if you miss out this time.