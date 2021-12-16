PS5 restock: Sony has gone live PlayStation 5 stock now – be quick!

Sony has once again gone live with PS5 stock via its own PlayStation Direct store. Anyone looking for a console (and who is a PS Plus member) should head to the PlayStation Direct website to grab one now. These normally sell out crazy fast, so don't hang about!

Today's restock marks the second drop from Sony this week, the fifth in December and 10th since the platform holder expanded its store to the UK in November. Both standalone disc and digital consoles are up for grabs with no bundles.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase the console via its store ahead of the supply going public. We didn't see any exclusive invites this morning though, so hopefully, that means there is a good supply.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

