PS5 restock: Smyths Toys has stock today – one final chance to pre-order for Christmas

Smyths Toys has gone live with PS5 stock. What's different about this restock, though, is that it's an in-store pre-order only. Head on over to Smyth's website to check whether your local retailer has stock, or better yet – give them a call.

Pre-orders will begin as soon as your local store opens today and will be worth checking in until closure. A £20 deposit is required to secure a console but that money will then be deducted when you make the final full payment. Delivery is expected between December 22nd to December 24th, 2021.

This is a disc-only drop, and while we always recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of getting one, this time you should be fine to go for whatever is available... considering it's in person. Stock doesn't accurately always show on the Smyths website, so again best thing is to try in person.

A restock at Smyths was confirmed by the PS5 Stock UK twitter account:

📰 Exclusive: PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For Smyths Toys🛍️ Smyths Toys (In-store)🗓️ Thursday, 16/12⏰ 9am GMT🚚 To Be Fulfilled 22nd-24th🗞️ £20 Deposit (Pre-order)🎮 PS5 Disc Edition Only pic.twitter.com/djOAiTC84fDecember 15, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can look forward to playing the latest games from Sony, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Sony just announced a range of new console colours and DualSense controllers too.

Smyths has been very good in the past for console stock (last going live on Dec 2nd) and this method stops any scalpers from buying up the lot. I've personally bought hardware from Smyths in the past (a Nintendo Switch on launch day) and found it a quick and easy experience. You never know, you might get lucky on your lunch break or walk home from work but recommend checking in ASAP.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.