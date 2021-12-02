PS5 restock: Smyths Toys has stock today, here's how to get one

Stop by your local store now to pre-order a PlayStation 5 in time for Christmas

Smyths Toys logo and PS5 console
(Image credit: Smyths Toys Superstores / Sony)
Matthew Forde

By Last updated

It's been confirmed that Smyths Toys will offer up its latest supply of PlayStation 5 stock later today, however, there's a small catch. This restock is specific to in-store pre-order only. Head on over to the Smyths Toys website to check whether your local retailer has stock, or better still – drop by in person.

Check PS5 stock at Smyths Toys now

Pre-orders will begin once your local store opens today (December 2nd), usually around 9AM UK time. That said, make sure to check in at any point during the day until closure to be in with a fantastic opportunity of securing one. A £20 deposit will be required to make the pre-order, with that money then be subtracted from the total cost on pick up. 

Word of Smyths having a sale of PS5 stock first made its way from the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, which shared exclusive news about the restock. It's said that this is a low quantity disc-only drop, so make sure to get there as soon as possible. 

See more

It's been well over a month since Smyths last had any PS5 stock. October 29th was the last time and again, this was an in-store pre-order only. It's a great method to stop any scalpers from buying up the lot, as you never see a bot in person. I've personally purchased hardware from Smyths in the past (Nintendo Switch) and found it a quick and easy experience.

Anyone that pre-orders a PS5 console today can get ready to experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform. 

You can always keep tabs on any upcoming PS5 stock drops using the official T3 PS5 stock tracker. On the other hand, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.  

TOPICS
Gaming
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.