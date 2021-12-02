PS5 restock: Smyths Toys has stock today, here's how to get one

It's been confirmed that Smyths Toys will offer up its latest supply of PlayStation 5 stock later today, however, there's a small catch. This restock is specific to in-store pre-order only. Head on over to the Smyths Toys website to check whether your local retailer has stock, or better still – drop by in person.

Check PS5 stock at Smyths Toys now

Pre-orders will begin once your local store opens today (December 2nd), usually around 9AM UK time. That said, make sure to check in at any point during the day until closure to be in with a fantastic opportunity of securing one. A £20 deposit will be required to make the pre-order, with that money then be subtracted from the total cost on pick up.

Word of Smyths having a sale of PS5 stock first made its way from the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, which shared exclusive news about the restock. It's said that this is a low quantity disc-only drop, so make sure to get there as soon as possible.

📰 PlayStation 5 (Smyths Toys) Exclusive NewsSmyths Toys will be offering PS5 pre-orders tomorrow morning with the following:- Low quantity stock- Disc Edition only- £20 deposit upfront (part of total cost)- Drop begins when your local store opens pic.twitter.com/FhHMaSZAmDDecember 1, 2021 See more

It's been well over a month since Smyths last had any PS5 stock. October 29th was the last time and again, this was an in-store pre-order only. It's a great method to stop any scalpers from buying up the lot, as you never see a bot in person. I've personally purchased hardware from Smyths in the past (Nintendo Switch) and found it a quick and easy experience.

Anyone that pre-orders a PS5 console today can get ready to experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.