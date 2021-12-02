PS5 restock: PlayStation Direct stock now live – Go! Go! Go!

Sony has gone live with its latest supply of PS5 stock. Anyone looking for a console should head to the PlayStation Direct site to grab one quick. These normally sell out fast, so don't hang about!

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

This is the first drop from Sony this week, following three drops last week and two the week prior. The Japanese games maker has been super consistent since expanding its store to the UK at the beginning of November, as it looks to meet consumer demand for the holidays.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase the console via its store ahead of the supply going public. It went live at around 8AM UK time but has now opened up to the public, so no invite is needed.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to queues of around 34,000. However, this quickly depleted to a 26-minute wait time for us, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.