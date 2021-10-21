PS5 restock: GAME stock is live – pick up a console now

Update: GAME's initial stock has now gone, however, it normally puts more stock up for sale shortly afterwards. Typically, this is thought to be cancelled orders but it could be a second allotment as well.

Check GAME PS5 stock now

It's still worth checking in on the website today. Lots of bundles were available for a decent portion of time, hence why we always recommend them over just the console by itself. It might be worth checking in at your local store to see if any stock has arrived too.

Original Story: GAME has gone live with PS5 stock this morning. Head on over to GAME's website to pick one up before it runs out. This is the third week in a row GAME has had a restock, with disc consoles available to purchase. The good news is there's plenty of options available.

The games retailer is (unsurprisingly) experiencing substantial traffic, so be patient and wait to join the queue. If one queue drops out, join another as soon as possible. Due to the demand, GAME will be cancelling multiple orders with a one console per customer rule in place. Payment will be taken upon dispatch. Priority orders will be delivered by October 25th, while everything else will arrive by October 29th.

We recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of securing a console. If possible, try not to go for ones without Spider-Man: Miles Morales as these have proved most popular in our experience. Our personal pick would be this bundle with FIFA 22 and Ratchet & Clank. It's not the cheapest, but it does mean you'll have one secured before Halloween.

GAME confirmed that it would be going live with PlayStation 5 disc consoles just after 9AM BST.

pic.twitter.com/dBvU23ceXvOctober 21, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! Wait times for this one are higher than usual, ranging up to 60 minutes and above. That said, don't fret. Just sit back, try to breathe and wait your turn. Before you know it, you'll be unboxing the beauty and showing it off to the world.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.