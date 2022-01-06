PS5 restock: EE has PlayStation 5 consoles in stock now

If you're looking to pick up a PlayStation 5 today then EE has just gone live with a huge tranche of consoles.

As detailed in T3's PS5 restock tracker, EE now has thousands of consoles available for EE customers, which can be simply added to their plan. EE will then deliver the PS5 within a matter of days to their home.

While the fact that you have to be an EE customer to benefit from this PS5 restock isn't great, what is great is that you don't have to drop the full price of the console upfront, but instead get to pay for it over the span of an 11-month period interest-free.

So you add the PS5 to your existing EE plan and then pay it off monthly over the next year. This allows you to split the cost of the console over a year and don't have to drop half a grand all at once.

T3 has multiple team members who are EE customers and can speak from personal experience that this is a great way to pick up a PS5. Instead of having to fight and battle bots and scalpers for hours on end just for the chance to bag a console, which probably won't happen, and even if it does you have to pay big bucks upfront, this way lets you bag a console without fighting and split its cost over a year's period interest free.

In fact, even if you are not an EE customer but are currently out of contract on your phone, we'd suggest taking a look at switching, as EE is the UK's fastest mobile network and it has plenty of PS5s in stock right now. You could get the ultimate combo upgrade of new phone and new next-gen PS5 in one.

