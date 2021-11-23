PS5 restock: EE customers can buy a console now, here's how

EE has gone live with a PlayStation 5 stock for EE account holders only. Any EE members should head on over to EE's website to claim one before stock all disappears. It went live earlier today but we're still seeing plenty of stock.

Check EE stock at Studio now

This is the first drop from EE in about a month, consisting of four different bundles. Delivery is free and expected within seven days.To purchase a PS5 through EE you must already be an existing customer, similar to how BT operates its console restocks.

You then need to head to the site or app where you can add a PS5 to your payment plan. It's worth being aware that you must be within the first 17 months of your EE contract and able to pass credit checks to claim. The plan is interest free and can also be used to purchase DualSense wireless controllers, a PS5 HD camera, a PS5 media remote, and PS Plus.

🚨 The #PS5 is now in-stock at EE!Bundle 1 | £505https://t.co/JMDXkvtp1zBundle 2 | £560https://t.co/zvXwcIBLxVBundle 3 | £560https://t.co/yTxSYqLkmwBundle 4 | £560https://t.co/6XiFj0sCnA #ad pic.twitter.com/aAfiB41P0dNovember 23, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are set to arrive in 2022.

Wait times are pretty great – a super rare thing. Potentially because you need to be a EE member, you can gain access to the purchase page immediately and add the console to your payment plan. An example is a PS5 disc console with a DualSense controller and HD camera that can be paid at £50 a month over 11 months (including a £10 upfront cost). While not the cheapest, it would mean you have one well before Christmas.

