PS5 restock: Currys live now with Horizon Forbidden West

Currys has unexpectedly gone live with PlayStation 5 stock today. Head on over to the Currys website to get a console now. Plenty of stock available by the looks of things but it can still go fast, so don't wait.

Check PS5 stock at Currys now

This is the second restock from Currys of 2022, after last putting PS5 stock up for sale on January 28th. Two bundles are currently on offer at the retailer. This consists of a PS5 disc console, Horizon Forbidden West, a Logitech G435 Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset as well as either an additional DualSense controller in either Starlight Blue or Nova Pink.

The good news is that delivery can be made as soon as tomorrow – perfect timing, if you were thinking of jumping into Horizon this weekend. Speaking of which, check out T3's Horizon Forbidden West review to see if the game lives up to expectations.

It's also being worth aware that GAME is hosting its own PS5 restock right now, so worth trying there too.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched in January for the console.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 20 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. However, the queue looks pretty good right now but it could change at a moment's notice. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

