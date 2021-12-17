PS5 restock: Currys live now with PlayStation 5 bundles – last chance before Christmas

Currys has put live PS5 stock this morning. Anyone looking for a console should head to the Currys website to claim one now. These normally sell out crazy fast, so don't hang about!

Check PS5 stock at Currys now

This is surprisingly the second restock from Currys this week and the third in December altogether. Clearly, Sony has been trying to fulfil consumer demand to the best of its ability and Currys is buying up as much stock as it can.

This is a disc and digital bundle only drop, which from our experience is great. PS5 bundles last a lot longer than standalone, so take advantage and you can have one in time for Christmas thanks to its three to five-day delivery. This specific bundle with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, an extra DualSense controller and headphones is a great deal.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. That said, it looks pretty fast at the minute but that can easily change at a moment's notice. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.