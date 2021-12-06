PS5 restock: BT stock now live – here's how to get a console

BT has put live its first supply of PS5 stock for the month of December. Anyone looking for a console should head to BT's online store to secure one. These are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so don't hang about.

This is the first drop from BT since November 22nd, with the previous drop taking place on October 25th. The main offering here is bundles, either a PS5 plus extra

DualSense controller, PS5 plus Sony Pulse Headset or a PS5, extra DualSense and 12 months of PS Plus. Any of these bundles will be delivered in one to three working days. Just in time for the weekend!

BT runs a system where anyone that has an account set up with the telecommunications company can claim a unique customer code, which can then be used to buy a PS5 through the BT Shop. To do this, first head to BT website and log in with your details. Under the Offer section under MyBT you should find a PlayStation 5 image and the option to redeem a code. From here, you can head to the BT Shop to purchase the product.

During the last drop, T3 made it through to the purchase screen in just over an hour. You can see an example of what the purchase screen looks like below:

(Image credit: BT)

BT occasionally send emails across to account holders to make them aware that the queue is now active.

(Image credit: BT)

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times are pretty great right now. You can head on right through and get that sweet, sweet confirmation message confirmed if you're quick. Just don't go through the BT app as that won't work. Remember go for the bundles!

