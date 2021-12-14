PS5 restock at EE now live! Grab a Sony PlayStation 5 before Christmas

Today is without a doubt the best chance to buy a PS5 console as a record-breaking amount of UK retailers have PS5 restock live. For EE customers, though, they've just got a VIP pass to PS5 console ownership as the mobile firm has just dropped a huge restock of its own. As such, if you're a EE customer then we're advising you to head on over to the official EE website right now to bag their own console.

Buy PS5 right now at EE

As we've detailed before during EE's last PS5 stock drop, you don't buy the PS5 outright upfront at EE but instead, add it to your existing monthly plan cost. This allows you to split the cost of the console, interest free, over an 11-month period.

Here at T3, we've got EE customers on the team and from their experience of actually buying a console this way they've described it as "incredible easy", and far superior to the chaos of other retailers.

As mentioned, there's also a ton of other PS5 drops happening now:

(Image credit: EE | Sony)

And, with the best PS5 games list now really fat after a year of top exclusives such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop and Returnal, now is a great time to bag a console.

If you're planning on installing a lot of games on your new PS5 then also consider investing in one of the best PS5 SSDs. T3 has even created a PS5 SSD video installation guide showing you exactly how to fit a drive in your system.