PS5 restock: ASDA and ShopTo drop console stock - where to get one next

We are now closing in on the one-year anniversary of the PlayStation 5 and yet, obtaining the next-gen console is no easier than it was at launch. Global demand for the Sony machine has quickly pushed sales past the 10 million milestone, with no signs of slowing down. So how do you obtain one without taking out a second mortgage?

Let's address what's happening this week and where best to get a PS5. Over the weekend, ShopTo dropped a load of PS5 stock. This was made up of standard, digital and bundles. It sold out (unsurprisingly) very quickly with those on social media claiming to be in queues exceeding over 10,000 people.

ASDA then released its latest stock on the morning of October 18th, selling out in under 30 minutes. These were standard PS5 consoles with users needing to wishlist the item before moving it to their basket and making the purchase. It was the first drop from ASDA in nearly a month, so the retailer is unlikely to have another until mid-November now.

With that, let's look to the weeks ahead and where your energy is best put to secure a PS5 console. Mobile network provider EE has been touted as one seller that is set for a restock in the coming days/weeks. The only caveat is that you must be an existing pay monthly customer to be able to claim a console.

GAME had two stock drops go live on the same day on October 15th and isn't expected to do another until those orders are fulfilled. Our thinking with this will be very late October/early November.

Argos, on the other hand, had confirmation of a restock taking place at the end of last week with a new sales date expected around October 20th. This one is our pick of the week , so make sure to check both physical and digital stores, alongside keeping an eye on social media trackers.

Finally, we have Amazon and Smyths Toys who are both set for shipments in the coming days/weeks. Smyths has already begun fulfilling pre-orders for its previous drop from October 5th so another one might not be far away, while Amazon is long overdue for a stock drop so this could potentially be a big one to watch.

Either way, there should be plenty of opportunities to pick up a PS5 in near future. In the meantime, head on over to T3's official PS5 stock tracker for the latest information.