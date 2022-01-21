PS5 restock: Argos stock live now – get a console in time for Horizon

Argos has gone live with its very first batch of PS5 stock for 2022, as predicted. Head on over to the Argos website to get a console now. There looks to be a decent number available, but be quick!

Check PS5 stock at Argos now

After previously reporting on the first possible Argos restock in over a month, the retailer has now put stock live, though a little earlier than anticipated. Both disc and digital consoles are rolling out across the country now and will be throughout the duration of the next few hours. These can be secured via either delivery or Click & Collect.

We highly recommend attending stores in person where possible, as the success rate for people walking away with a console the same day is much higher from our experience. Still, it's worth checking the website first to see if your local store has anything yet.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. The next big blockbuster from Sony is due to launch in February too, with Horizon Forbidden West. Its recently been confirmed to have The Matrix's Carrie-Ann Moss appearing in the game too

Wait times depend wholly on whether your region has gone live yet, so patience and persistence are key. Don't try refreshing either. Just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.