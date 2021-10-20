PS5 restock: Argos stock is live and available to buy now

Argos has dropped PS5 stock as scheduled this morning. Head right on over to Argos' website to pick one up before all of the stock disappears. Both standard and digital consoles are available and it looks like a decent allotment too!

Check Argos PS5 stock now

The stock was originally appearing on the Argos app at around 8AM BST as it was being prepared (confirmed by T3), although could not be purchased until after 9AM BST. It firstly went live on iOS but for iPad users only (again, confirmed by T3), before going live on all devices and on the website as well.

The retailer is unsurprisingly experiencing heavy traffic, so be patient and wait to join the queue. It's worth noting that Argos offers console regionally so it's possible your location hasn't gone live yet. We'd recommend checking in at local physical stores for any stock, with people finding better success in the past there.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest next-gen games, including Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Guardians of the Galaxy, which launches next week. Not to mention the likes of Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now both in the works for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! Queues for standard PS5 consoles can range anywhere between 10 to 35 minutes, so please hang on. Some consumers claimed that they started receiving notifications from Argos at 4AM BST about the upcoming drop, so

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always take a peek at our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.