PS5 restock: Argos' next stock date should have you very excited

Still, looking for a PlayStation 5? Well, you've come to the right place as some huge news just dropped about one of the biggest PS5 retailers on the market. Argos is now next in line to receive a large shipment of consoles, meaning anyone trying to pick one up before Black Friday might just be in luck.

Check for PS5 stock on Argos here

After GAME dropped a boatload of PS5 consoles on October 12th, Argos is now set to receive a shipment of its own before the end of the week. This is said to be made up of both disc and digital consoles. The last restock for the company took place on September 30th, with consumers finding success both online and in physical stores. Argos has been due a restock in October, so this information matches up with what we've experienced.

This news comes courtesy of the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, which shared this exclusive news with its 176,000 plus followers. According to the account, PS5 sales at Argos will go up on October 20th. Expect an early rise, as Argos likes to put its stock live in the early morning, with the last drop taking place just before 8AM BST.

📰 PlayStation 5 (Argos) Exclusive NewsA few warehouses have received shipments of PS5's, both Disc & Digital Editions, with the remaining warehouses expected to receive shipments by the end of this week.Sales to the public are expected around 20th October. pic.twitter.com/fds2mV9rFROctober 12, 2021 See more

Outside of our general tips on the best ways to secure a PS5 console, for this particular instance, we'd recommend attending physical stores where possible. A number of online buyers previously experienced heartbreak when trying to add the device to their basket, only to find issues when coming to checkout.

Of course, not everyone has the luxury of being able to attend physical stores, so if that's the case make sure to register an account with Argos ahead of time and keep your eyes on social media where possible. On top of that, go for bundles – specifically, ones without Spider-Man: Miles Morales. We've found these to sell out fastest.

Next to this, Amazon looks set for another PS5 restock very soon, so that's one definitely worth being aware of as well. For anything else, make sure to head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker to find out the latest information about all upcoming drops.