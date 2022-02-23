PS5 restock: Amazon stock live – get a console now

Update: Amazon PS5 stock has now all sold out. Unsurprisingly, it lasted barely 20 minutes. The drop went live slightly later than expected, however, we've seen a good number of people who successfully made orders online.

Original Story: As expected, Amazon has gone live with PlayStation 5 stock after more than a month of waiting. Head on over to Amazon's website to get a console now. There's usually a good supply but equally, it will likely go fast – so don't wait!

As we previously reported, Amazon has been preparing for a restock after previously going live on January 19th. This is a PS5 disc-only stock drop with digital editions not expected to be available due to chip shortages. Next-day delivery is available, so you can start playing next-gen games immediately.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to be able to make the purchase. The retailer does offer a free 30-day trial, however, this is only available for those that have never claimed it prior. We recommend adding the console to your wishlist so that you are updated on its availability as soon as the product is live (it's good to know for future reference if you miss out this time).

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Gran Turismo 7, which is set to launch on March 4th, 2022.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Amazon typically doesn't have them, though. More first-come, first-served so best to be quick. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

