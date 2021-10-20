PS5 restock: Amazon and Argos lead massive stock drops today

Update 3. GAME has gone live with a new shipment of PS5 stock. Head straight over to GAME's website to claim a console now. Word of the drop was announced by the retailer this morning, with disc consoles and various bundles available to purchase. Don't wait!

From our experience, we recommend going for bundles. This one in particular with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and FIFA 22 seems like a safe bet. I actually just Platinumed the former yesterday and have to say, it's a wonderful game. Cannot recommend it enough!

Update 2: Argos PS5 stock online has now sold out. We're still seeing people pick up consoles when visiting their local store, so 100% recommend checking in today.

Aside from this, we're still waiting on Amazon while GAME now looks more likely to have another restock before the end of the week. Otherwise, head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker for the latest news.

Update: Argos PS5 stock has now gone live. Head on over to Argos' website to pick one up before they run out. Both standard and digital consoles are available and it looks like a decent allotment, so don't wait!

The stock was first seen on the mobile app, as confirmed by T3. It then, oddly, went live on iOS for iPad devices only, before finally going live across the board. We recommend attending physical stores where possible, with consumers already sharing successes across social media.

Original Story: What a week! PlayStation 5 console stock has gone bananas. It's only set to get better for consumers with a number of major retailers set for colossal drops from today until the end of the week. If you were thinking of picking one up, this potentially could be the best chance in months.

Already, we've had the likes of ShopTo and ASDA go live with a bunch of stock early this week. Then Very unexpectedly dropped PS5 stock on October 19th, resulting in everyone across the web scrambling to put down a pre-order. Simultaneously, Studio went live with its own allotment before selling out quicker than you can say Deathloop. Utter madness.

So here's the good news: Argos and Amazon are set for a restock today. According to the trustworthy PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, Argos is set to go live at 8AM BST / 7AM GMT time today. Be prepared to go online ahead of this time and even if you are on the web afterwards, it's well worth checking in to see if you are lucky. Additionally, drop by your local Argos store as this proved more successful in our experience.

Next to this, Amazon looks set for a huge restock in the coming days with all previous dates pointing to October 20th. Amazon has been gearing up for a new date for weeks now - something we previously reported on - and now it looks to be coming to fruition. Similarly, Smyths Toys are overdue for a restock so keep an eye on that one.

The final retailer to keep an eye on is John Lewis. The retails supposedly dropped stock on the morning of October 19th, however, we cannot corroborate those reports from social media users.

As always, be prepared for lots of competition as consumers try to secure a console before Black Friday and the holidays. Join the queue and be patient. Try mobile apps if applicable, attend physical stores where possible, and whatever you do, don't go for standard PS5 consoles as these sell out within minutes. As we say at T3, bundles are best.