PS5 pre-orders at Amazon UK are now live – UPDATE: sold out for now

Amazon UK has launched PS5 pre-orders and sold out already… but only for the more expensive version so far

Matthew Bolton

By

PS5 pre-orders have kicked off in the UK, and with many stores opening their orders overnight, the console has sold out rapidly – at least for this first batch.

But Amazon UK followed slightly behind other online stores, and its pre-orders have just gone live, so jump in quickly and you can still get a console for launch day!

Order PlayStation 5 from Amazon UK for £449.99 SOLD OUT. That sold out fast! Here's everywhere else you can pre-order the PS5.

Order PlayStation 5 Digital Edition from Amazon UK for £359.99 SOLD OUT 

PlayStation 5 (disc drive version) | £449.99 at Amazon UK
Pre-order from Amazon UK to get your next-gen console on the UK's November 19th release day. SOLD OUT FOR NOW – KEEP CHECKING BACK FOR MORE STOCK.View Deal

Amazon also has pre-orders open for some of the PS5's most anticipated games on disc at great prices – the Amazon exclusive Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Limited Edition is just £51.99, and with £69.99 looking to be the RRP for downloadable versions of new games, that's a great saving right off the bat.

Assassins' Creed Valhalla: Limited Edition | £51.99 at Amazon UK
A big early PS5 game (and we mean that in the sense of popularity and the sprawling, huge map), the new entry in the long-running series is all about vikings in Britain. Previous games have suffered from long load times, so we're excited about the PS5 making it possible to jump straight into some East Anglian axe battles, here.View Deal

