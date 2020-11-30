Where to buy PlayStation 5: PS5 restock US and UK guide (updated TODAY)

The highly anticipated PS5 launch has been and gone but plenty of fans are still struggling to get hold of one, with the inventory selling out online almost immediately. Hopefully, T3's where to buy PS5 guide has helped you get hold of one, but if not, Cyber Monday coming up, so you should have another chance to bag a PS5.

With Cyber Monday deals coming up, it's likely that some stores have held back units for their sale event. Best Buy already kicked things off with an Xbox Series X|S restock over the weekend, so we'll be keeping an eye on the likes of Walmart, and GameStop today.

As always, make sure you've created online accounts with these stores to make the checkout process go as fast and smoothly as possible!

Sony has promised a PS5 restock at retailers before the end of the year, so stay strong and don't give into scalpers online just yet.

We've gathered up the top retailers in every region region, covering the US, UK, and Australia.

These are retailers who sold PS5 pre-orders, and offered PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day. A number of them have already confirmed that they'll have more consoles available this week, so if you're prepared and quick off the mark, you should be able to get one.

What we would, say, though – and this comes from our experience tracking in-stock PS5 consoles, is that the key to landing a system is persistence and being clued in to these retailer's online communications. Follow Twitter feeds, check Facebook and visit the PS5 product page every 30 minutes to check new stock hasn't gone live.

Don't give in to the scalpers and have your financial wellbeing compromised. Stay the course and get a PS5 for RRP. Remember, even if you have to wait a few weeks or months, all those awesome PS5 games will still be there for you to play.

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [USA]

Amazon US

Amazon was great on PS5 launch day for new consoles, and many gamers got to lock in orders. Right now a new wave hasn't materialised on the site, with the system currently listed as out of stock, but as a huge online retailer, it's likely Amazon got more stock than most, so do check in everyday as we wait for more inventory to release. View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy was one of the first retailers to release its PS5 restock for Black Friday week, and has kicked off Cyber Monday with an Xbox Series X|S restock already! We'll be monitoring the site for signs of a PS5 rollout.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart rolled out a PS5 restock for Black Friday online, as per the previous stock drops. It may be lining up another wave of consoles for Cyber Monday so we'll be keeping an eye out. View Deal

GameStop

GameStop surprised customers with drop of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S bundles online during Black Friday week, before making both Microsoft and Sony's console available in stores on the big day itself. Units were limited to a minimum of two per store, and one per customer, so we'll have to wait and see if GameStop's stock has dried up, or it's holding some back for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Meijer

Midwest retailer Meijer released its PS5 stock online to mPerks members only on Black Friday. However, you had to be local to the stores, as it only offered pickup, not delivery. We'll be keeping an eye on the retailer in case it joins the fray again on Cyber Monday, and we advise you make an account beforehand, so you can snap up a console if it does. View Deal

Target

Target's stock has been patchy, with PS5 consoles available in certain US territories and not in others, so be sure to check if you are in luck or not. The system is only available with pickup collection, though, so be sure to factor this into your purchasing decision if you do ring up a console. View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: where to buy [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon PS5 released a huge wave of PS5 consoles on UK launch day and more systems have been slated as incoming before Christmas. We advise gamers to check in on the product page multiple times per day everyday.View Deal

Very

Very's PS5 launch day consoles were a lovely surprise, although we've not yet heard if the retailer is getting more systems before Christmas. Well worth keeping an eye on, though.View Deal

Currys

Currys PC World cancelled its plans to sell PlayStation 5 on launch day after a number of early customers were able to place orders well before the chain's official 9AM release time. These orders have since been cancelled, and all console sales on launch day suspended. We therefore suggest any gamer that didn't get a console on launch day, to log on repeatedly first thing each day going forward.View Deal

Argos

Argos released numerous PS5 pre-order waves but isn't actually expected to have new stock before Christmas. Naturally, official communications could change that, so do check in.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles before Christmas.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com PS5 pre-orders are over but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon" which indicates to us that we'll see some more available before Christmas. AO is good for cheap PS5 games as well.View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis PS5 consoles went live earliest on PS5 launch day, and that led to its store to crash under the load. The PS5 product page says "we are now out of stock", so for the time being things don't look great. We think there is only a very slim chance of more consoles arriving at JL before Christmas – but we could be wrong.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' website now reads "We have now fulfilled all pre-orders on the PlayStation 5 console. Please check back soon for more updates on stock availability." Will Smyths get more consoles before Christmas? Right now nothing is clear. It's a major UK toy retailer, though, so we'd certainly expect more units to be made available, and specifically in-store – although with the UK lockdown, this is up in the air.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has stopped taking PS5 orders now entirely, and seems to be awaiting a new shipments. The retailer is still taking orders for PS5 games and accessories, though, and most are cheaper than elsewhere, too. A great place to buy a collection early.View Deal

GAME

GAME's PS5 day one consoles got snapped up incredibly quickly, but right now is one of the most nailed-on retailers in terms of more stock being made available before Xmas. We'd check back in every single day.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, too. There's been no word on when Amazon Australia will get more stock on launch day.View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. You can currently sign up to get updates on availability when the consoles come back into stock.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, however it does say that "please continue to check back online for further updates". Feels like an outsider chance to us.View Deal

Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman's PS5 pre-orders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock, with even its December shipment of consoles raided by desperate gamers. No PS5 from the Gamesmen until 2021.View Deal

PS5: What are the console bundle options?

Based on what we've seen from the US launch bundle deals aren't a major focus right now for retailers, most likely due to lack of stock. We are expecting bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera to start appearing as the console stock situation improves.

On the software front, the PS5 will be on offer with Sony's first-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these aren't available at launch right now.

And, remember, while Sony itself might not have launched any accessory or game bundles so far, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

Where to buy PS5 : Official accessories guide UK

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense Wireless Controller is available to order from Amazon on its ow for £59.99. Remember, only one controller is delivered in the PS5 box, so an extra is a must for local multiplayer.View Deal

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Perfect for those who want to add themselves to their gameplay videos, the PS5 HD Camera allows broadcasting in smooth and sharp full-HD. It's available to order now for £49.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is perfect for those who intend to use their PS5 as a multimedia entertainment system, playing movies on the console's 4K UHD Blu-ray player, or streaming them in UHD via Netflix and Disney+. It can be ordered now for £24.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

The official new PS5 gaming headset is £89.85 right now at ShopTo.net. This wireless set of gaming cans has been designed to work with the PS5's new custom 3D audio chip.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station

This clutch accessory has sold out everywhere for now. It allows two DualSense controllers to be charged at once, which is perfect for wireless multiplayer action. The price is £24.85.View Deal

PS5 orders: Scalper hall of shame

So many PS5 consoles are now listed for two, three or even four times what cost at RRP. Shame on scalpers. (Image credit: eBay)

There have been numerous causes for PS5 orders to be few and far between at launch, and while a fair bit of blame rests of Sony's shoulders for the way it handled the opening of PS5 pre-orders, many of the biggest problems have been out of the Japanese console maker's hands.

Naturally, the big one has been disruptions to Sony's supply chain caused by 2020's very unique circumstances – manufacturing plants have been operating at certain times this year at far reduced capacities due to obvious reasons. This has led to a situation where Sony has not been able to produce as many PS5 consoles as quickly as it intended.

The other major problem, which is far more pressing right now at the actual launch of the console, is the success of reseller bots and scalpers in raking up huge swathes of PS5 orders online.

Right now, as can be seen in the image above, in-stock PlayStation 5 consoles are actually not hard to find at all, with thousands of sellers to choose from as soon as you open up an online auction house.

Indeed, some sellers even have crates of PS5 consoles up for sale. The big problem, though, is that all these consoles are listed for two, three or even four times the actual price of an RRP PS5.

(Image credit: eBay)

Instead of having to pay $499 for a console, gamers are being wallet-gouged for upward of $1,975!

These incredible mark ups have been enabled, in part, by the emergence of automated shopping bots. As was also recently painfully witnessed with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 launches, these reseller bots run by scalpers are programmed to automatically purchase bulk buys of a product like the PS5 the second it is made available just so the scalper can then immediately resell them at an inflated fee.

The really depressing thing about it is that the scalpers don't even have to be awake and online to make the orders happen – the bot just waits and then automatically transacts as many orders as programmed to, and does so in a matter of seconds.

While gamers were still punching in their payment details on PS5 launch day, the reseller bots had already stolen their system, with countless gamers thinking they were safe after adding a console to their cart, only to then find out that by the time they had entered their details, that console had been removed from their trolley as the bots had purchased all stock.

The result of this now in the aftermath of the US PS5 launch? Scalpers with huge inventories of PS5 consoles and hundreds of thousands of gamers left empty handed.

Respected business journal Business Insider has laid bare the scale of the problem stating that:

'Social-media and resale websites are rife with resellers who say they used bots to nab dozens of PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day:

"My bot came through," one reseller said on Twitter. "Let me know who needs a #PS5 #Playstation5 If you haven't secured dm me selling both digital and disc."

That same reseller was selling the $500 PlayStation 5 model for $1,100 and the $400 model for $900.'

Now, of course, there's the free market and supply and demand, and here at T3 we recognise that – we all live in the real world. But there's the free market and then there are armies of reseller bots controlled by a select, privileged few. We think it fair to say that the sooner retailers can curb the power of scalpers and reseller the bots the better.