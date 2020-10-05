PS5 pre-orders: Where to buy PS5

At the start of the third week since PS5 pre-orders went live, we still find ourselves waiting on a third wave of consoles to be released to gamers. Already two PlayStation 5 pre-order waves have come and gone and, as T3 reported here last week, a third wave is tipped to be incoming.

So far, that third wave has not materialised in the US, UK or Australia, however we keep hearing talk that the shipment is incoming and third-party retailers are going to be dropping it soon. This is the third wave that, so the rumors go, is going to be much bigger than the second, which was very small and snapped up within minutes.

As a result, if you didn't get chance to ring up a PS5 in the first two tranches of consoles, then this week could be your best chance yet of bagging a system. And that is where T3's PS5 pre-order guide comes in.

We can't guarantee you'll get a PS5 console using our guide, but we can sure help you get into the best possible position to bag one when that third wave of consoles is made available.

That's because not only is our guide updated every single day, with T3's deals team constantly hunting out live pre-orders, but also because we have listed up the very best places to lodge a PS5 pre-order and supplied some handy advice as to how to go about the mission.

Right now, at the start of week three of PS5 pre-orders, retailers are currently scrambling to secure this extra stock in the USA, UK and Australia, and the truth is this third wave of consoles could be made available at any time over the next few days / hours.

Xbox Series X pre-orders have now opened and Microsoft is making a big play about how it has seen "record-breaking demand for the Xbox Series X and S", so Sony will want to continue to draw attention back from Microsoft and the fact that it has also bought Bethesda and gained access to so many quality game franchises.

PS5 pre-order deals live now: where to buy PS5

And the best way to do that is have more PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition stock go live. Gamers need to know where to buy PS5 and then those places need to have PlayStation 5 consoles in stock.

As with any major console launch, these sorts of stock issues were to be expected (although maybe not to this extreme level), and with that expectation, as well as T3's heritage in covering console launches in the past, comes some better news.

If you missed your chance to pre-order a PlayStation 5 in the first and second weeks of orders being live, then don't worry – expect most of these retailers to have PS5 pre-orders back in stock in the coming weeks, and certainly on launch day.

As such, be sure to keep an eye on our PS5 pre-order guide here, which get's updated every 15 minutes, and we'll list the very best retailers to lock-in a PlayStation 5 pre-order with, as well as which retailers currently have their orders open and consoles in stock.

We can't guarantee you'll get a console, but we certainly can help you try. Don't get scalped by greedy resellers, stay the course and bag yourself a great PS5 pre-order deal.

Simply use the PS5 preorder menu to browse the retailers in your region and find out where to buy PS5.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Amazon US

Amazon's PS5 pre-orders were one of the first to get thoroughly raided when the starting gun was fired in week one, and it didn't get a second batch in week, two, either. Amazon is currently out of all PS5 pre-order options, but check back soon as we've heard a new shipment is about to drop. You can still pre-order the PS5's DualSense controller and HD camera, though.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently out of stock of all PS5 pre-order options. On both the listing for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, though, it currently reads "Coming Soon", so we advise gamers to keep checking in regularly through week 3.View Deal

Walmart

Walmart's first wave of PS5 pre-orders has now come and gone, but you can still pre-order the DualSense 5 controller as well as 4 launch games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. You can also sign-up for "in-stock" alerts for the consoles. A second wave has been predicted as incoming shortly.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop had a first and second wave of PS5 pre-orders go live, with the first mostly online and the second mostly in-store. We're hearing the third wave will be a mixture of both online and in-store pre-orders, so if you live by a GameStop it may be worth swinging by soon.View Deal

Target

Target's PS5 pre-orders are now open but, unfortunately, they have already sold out of their first allotment. Annoyingly, Target still advertises the console as ready to pre-order with a "Preorder now" button shown. When you click that button, though, a message informs you that the console was not added to your cart as it is out of stock. What the... ?!View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon PS5 pre-orders have officially sold out, but expect Amazon to have more PlayStation 5 console pre-orders in stock over the next week. Check back on Amazon's PS5 pre-order page often. Amazon does have the PlayStation 5 HD Camera available to pre-order, though, as well as the DualSense controller. The media remote and Pulse 3D gaming headset have sold out mind. Amazon is one of the world's biggest retailers, and its first allotment of pre-orders lasted longest in week one, so definitely consider them for week three as someone to check back in on regularly.View Deal

Currys

Currys got a second wave of PS5 pre-orders in stock on Friday 25 September at lunchtime, but these consoles are now sold out. They were online only, too, meaning right now it isn't worth venturing out into stores. A third wave has now been tipped to be incoming that was larger than the second.View Deal

Argos

Argos had a second tranche of PS5 pre-orders go live on Friday 25 September 2020. These have now sold out. We've heard that some gamers have been able to pre-order PS5 consoles in Argos stores today, though, so it might be worth ringing your local store if you live close by.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection's website crashed repeatedly when its first wave of consoles went live, and then proceeded to sell out of its allotment crazy fast. PS5 games and accessories are still available for pre-order, though, right now. How many consoles it had remains unknown, but judging from the speed of sell out it couldn't have been many.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com is officially sold out of stock on PS5 pre-orders, but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon". We think it is worth checking back in every day this week, as AO will likely drop a new allotment of consoles imminently.View Deal

Very

Very's first allotment of PS5 pre-orders sold out almost instantaneously last week, and now isn't even listing the console on its website. PS5 games remain up for pre-order, though. We've not heard anything from Very regarding new stock, although it shouldn't be written off. Down the list for sure, then, but worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

John Lewis

An outside choice no doubt for many gamers to lock-in their PS5 pre-order, but actually due to John Lewis' astonishingly good customer service and best-in-class free two-year guarantee, it could be a great place to secure a system. Right now John Lewis is sold out of PS5 pre-orders. We advise checking back over the coming days for the second wave of PS5 pre-orders will be in stock soon.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' website now reads "We have now fulfilled all pre-orders on the PlayStation 5 console. Please check back soon for more updates on stock availability." Enough said.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has stopped taking PS5 pre-orders now, and neither the full-fat system or Digital Edition can be secured. The retailer is still taking pre-orders for PS5 games and accessories, though. Most games are at cheapest prices, too, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 for just £47.85. This retailer has been called as getting new stock this week.View Deal

GAME

GAME's second tranche of PS5 pre-order deals went live on Friday 25 September around 11am. These orders are also now sold out. As with the first sell out, GAME is now inviting people to register for stock updates.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, too. There's been no word on when Amazon Australia will get more stock.View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. You can currently sign up to get updates on availability when the consoles come back into stock.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (SOLD OUT)

JB Hi-Fi's has had to temporarily suspend PS5 preorders "due to overwhelming demand". The retailer does say "don't worry, as soon as we have more visibility on stock availability we will re-open pre-orders", though.View Deal

Harvey Norman

Hardly Norman's PS5 preorders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock. It does have all the PS5 accessories available for preorder, though.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

The PS5 Digital Edition is also available to pre-order right now. The below stock checker automatically detects consoles being in stock every 15 minutes, so browse the retailers on offer an then move fast.

PS5 pre-orders have now opened, starting 17 September, 2020.

PS5 pre-orders: should you order on day one?

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate with a PS5 pre-orders – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

We now have official confirmation that the PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Right now this isn't something that has been touched on yet by retailers, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

And, remember, even if the Sony themselves don't launch any accessory or game bundles, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

PS5 pre-orders UK: Accessories

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense Wireless Controller is now available to pre-order from Amazon on its own. It costs £59.99 and is in stock. Like with the console, its release date is November 19, 2020. Remember, only one controller is delivered in the PS5 box, so an extra is a must for local multiplayer.View Deal

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Perfect for those who want to add themselves to their gameplay videos, the PS5 HD Camera allows broadcasting in smooth and sharp full-HD. It is available to pre-order now for £49.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is perfect for those who intend to use their PS5 as a multimedia entertainment system, playing movies on the console's 4K UHD Blu-ray player, or streaming them in UHD via Netflix and Disney+. It can be per-ordered now for £24.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

The official new PS5 gaming headset is £89.85 right now at ShopTo.net, where it can be pre-ordered. This wireless set of gaming cans has been designed to work with the PS5's new custom 3D audio chip.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station

This clutch accessory can be pre-ordered at ShopTo right now. It allows two DualSense controller to be charged at once, which is perfect for wireless multiplayer action. The price is £24.85.

PS5 pre-orders: The story so far

Sony let gamers down the world over when, contrary to what it said it would do, it went and opened PS5 pre-orders without any advance warning, advice as to where to buy PS5, or structure in place at retailers, who proceeded to make their offerings live at various different times.

The result was pure chaos and hundreds of thousands of gamers were left empty handed.

In truth, though, it is no surprise why Sony's PS5 went as quickly as it did – forget the Xbox Series X, this is the product of 2020 and securing one in time for Christmas is going to be the Turbo Man mission for many over the coming months.

So far that mission has not been an easy or smooth one, with retailer's blowing out of stock in minutes, websites crashing under the immense load, and gamers having their pre-orders mysteriously cancelled after placing them with no reason given.

Elsewhere, gamers who did lodge a PS5 pre-order, were then contacted after their order had been placed and informed their console would not be delivered until next year.

Sony has apologised for the shambles, and has promised more PS5 pre-orders are incoming – the first and second of which have already come and gone. A third wave is slated to be incoming, though, so it really pays to stay frosty right now and check in regularly on retailers.

You should stay switched on as these post-PS5 preorder launch weeks are absolutely going to see more consoles drop, as we've already seen in week two, and bagging one could be the difference between you playing awesome PS5 games on day one, for the correct price, or facing a winter holiday season without a system unless you are prepared to get ripped off by eBay scalpers, who are now charging upwards of £1,000 for a system.

The PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749.95 and is hitting store shelves on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.