PS5 pre-orders are BACK IN STOCK at Currys THIS LUNCHTIME – GO! GO! GO!

PS5 pre-orders are harder to get hold of right now than the crown jewels, but that hasn't stopped Currys from announcing that it is going to have more PlayStation 5 consoles available to pre-order TODAY at LUNCHTIME.

Currys confirmed the great PS5 pre-order news on its official Twitter account yesterday:

Listen up PS5 fans 🎮 We’ve stocked up so more lucky gamers can pre-order the #PS5 at lunchtime tomorrow 😍 Stock will be online only 👉 https://t.co/vBT1xnZswySeptember 24, 2020

This follows on from the news that UK retailer GAME had also got some more PS5 consoles in stock, and was going to make them live today "late morning".

Both these allotments of PS5 consoles are available online only.

It therefore seems that if you want to grab a PS5 pre-order today then you need to head on over to Currys and GAME right now, find their PS5 pre-order pages, and then refresh them like Speedy Gonzalez.

For more information about why you should consider locking in a PS5 pre-order, be sure to check out T3's PS5 games guide, which reveal the top software incoming that you'll be able to play.