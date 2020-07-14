PS5 pre-orders are about to go live - here's how we know

Since the PS5 was revealed, we've been waiting for Sony to officially confirm the price of both the standard and Digital Edition consoles, but it's been quiet on that front so far.

That doesn't mean we don't have an idea of a ballpark figure, with industry veterans weighing in to say that $499 sounds about right and Twitter leakers claiming the same. And now it looks like pre-orders are on the cusp of going live.

The biggest clue that retailers are readying themselves to take pre-orders is that Amazon US' PS5 pre-order page has just gone live which was in line with a couple of predictions that pegged Monday, July 13, as the big day. Twitter leaker IronManPS5 posted a tweet on Sunday (via Tom's Guide) that said "Preorders for PlayStation 5 begin on Monday."

Meanwhile, analyst and fellow leaker Roberto Serrano also piped up on Sunday to say that pre-orders would open up at "12.30pm PT/ 9.30 CEST" on Monday. Well, Monday has been and gone with no pre-orders, but as Serrano pointed out, Sony is one to keep its plans fluid and can move things around at short notice.

"It's not a problem if it doesn't happen today I've published several announcements in advance but I am not Jesus.

"I wrote same words in the past before Sony to announce the postponed PS5 event in June. It's normal. Company as this one can change in any time for any reason."

Obviously, once the pre-orders go live, the price of both consoles will be revealed. IronManPS5 has previously tweeted out the PS5 price, saying it'll come in at $499/ €499/ £449, and will be available in Europe and North America on November 20, while the Digital Edition will be $399/ £349/ €399.

While Monday, July 13 was uneventful, Amazon is firing up its PS5 pre-order pages across multiple regions, which would indicate it's prepping for them to go live some time soon. Perhaps as early as this week, if the leakers are just a few days off.

As always though, leaks and rumours should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt as they can be wrong by dint of companies switching up their plans last minute, or simply because they were way off to begin with.

In this instance, it seems like it may be the former case; if one of the largest online retailers is getting its PS5 pre-order pages ready across the world, it's not too big of a leap to assume they could be going live soon. We'll keep you posted!

Source: Tom's Guide