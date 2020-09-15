PS5 PANIC! It just got A LOT harder to secure a PlayStation 5 – here's why

This is the terrible PS5 news we didn't want to hear – Sony has just cut its estimated PlayStation 5 production for this financial year by a whopping 4 million units.

This means Sony is going to be producing 4 million fewer consoles for gamers to pick up in the PS5's launch period, a fact that could see gamers facing a struggle to pick up a PlayStation 5 console and not play great PS5 games.

The news, which was first reported by U.S. news site Bloomberg, comes in the week when Sony is running its latest PS5 Showcase event, which many have slated as the time when the PS5 price and release date will be revealed.

According to the report, Sony has had to cut its estimate as it has been having manufacturing difficulties with its custom designed system-on-chip, with production yields as low as 50%.

Now, if this report is accurate, and Bloomberg has a solid track record in accurate reporting on future console developments, then that means there will be markedly less PlayStation 5 consoles during its launch period. And, simply put, that could lead to many gamers to be left empty handed at launch, at Christmas, and even in the new year, too.

T3 has been saying for months that the PS5 is going to be the number one winter holiday season product this year, with the console in massive demand. And we've also been saying that, because of this, gamers need to be on the ground floor when it comes round to securing a system. Now, they have to be first in through the door, too.

As a result of this latest news development, we once more recommend that gamers head on over to our PS5 pre-order hub right now and scope out the best location for them to lock in a PlayStation 5. We've also set up a PS5 pre-order notification service that will automatically notify you as soon as PS5 pre-orders go live – check it out below.

Want to catch up on just how special the Sony PS5 is going to be? Then be sure to watch the recent PlayStation 5 – Breathtaking Immersion trailer below, which gives a stunning sizzle reel of next-gen hardware and software.