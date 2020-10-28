PS5 has a welcome surprise in store for PS4 owners

With loading times apparently becoming a thing of the past thanks to the special SSDs within both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X , it’s natural that we expect to see them reduced massively on the new hardware.

What’s far more surprising though, is that some of these benefits are already being felt thanks to a slew of patches for PS4 games, that have vastly improved loading times.

As originally reported on by VGC , games like God of War, Concrete Genie, and The Last of Us: Part 2 have all had new patches recently. Despite apparently only being in regards to bug fixes, it looks as though they’ve done an awful lot more than that. You can take a look at the most drastic example in the video above from ElAnalistaDeBits .

As you can see, the improvements are utterly absurd. The first example alone shows that booting up the game pre-patch takes a little over a minute-and-a-half, while the post-patch version starts in just under 14 seconds. That’s a reduction of over 80 percent!

A number of Sony's first-party titles will be getting the benefit of the PS5's boost mode, and it seems that the PS4 versions are getting on the action too.

Right, so it appears these #PS5 B/C updates that #PS4 games are getting are even having a huge effect on load times on the current gen system.Case in point: #UntilDawn on #PS4 now doesn't load at all. This tech must have been used in #GhostOfTsushima ??Very impressive! pic.twitter.com/9myqT4mK9DOctober 25, 2020

It’s not just the more recent titles that are being boosted though, as this tweet from VizualDze shows; Until Dawn seems to have almost eliminated loading screens entirely.

On top of all of this, all of these games will be boosted by the PS5 anyway thanks to things like the SSD and improved power, which means that even the remaining fourteen seconds of loading in The Last of Us: Part 2 could be removed. It’s hard to imagine a future where you don’t get the chance to check Twitter while your games are loading, but it will probably be better for all of us.

