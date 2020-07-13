PS5 games will look very different thanks to this one big change

The PS5 is set to launch this holiday season alongside the Xbox Series X and we already have an idea of the fantastic games lineup, which includes Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, as well as hotly anticipated Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

While we know what to expect in terms of graphics and performance, we don't know what kind of revamp Sony has in store for the physical copies of the games, which have sported a predominantly blue box on the PS4 - Sony's signature colour. But now we've got a peek at what boxed next-gen titles will look like, and you may be in for a surprise.

Sony gave us our first look at the new style of PS5 games' box art today, telling fans that it's "a sneak peek at what PS5 games will look like when you see them on store shelves this holiday."

Images of the box for Spider-Man: Miles Morales were shared on the official PlayStation blog, and the overhauleddesign shows that Sony has scrapped the iconic blue banner that usually heads the artwork, and switched it out for a clean white banner instead, perhaps to better match the white and blue aesthetic of the new console.

Here's a look at the box for Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 for comparison:

(Image credit: Sony)

A few other tweaks to note is the addition of the PlayStation Studios logo in the bottom left, and the sizing-down of the developer icons. The age-rating icon is also a tad smaller, and the 'Only on PlayStation' tagline seems to have disappeared. The blog suggests that this is the new standard now, specifically saying this is the "first look at the box art for PS5 games you’ll be seeing on store shelves this holiday."

We love the new look, with the simple black text on the white banner fitting in with the new design direction Sony has taken with the PS5. And it's also neutral enough that a stack of games sitting alongside a special edition console or a black variant will look just as nice!