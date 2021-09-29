PS5 console restock at GAME right this second – be quick!

GAME has had a PS5 restock meaning you can head over there now to pick up a PS5 console. There are lots available on the site for pre-order, so in theory, you should have more time than usual but we wouldn't recommend delaying if you want to secure one.

The video games retailer looks to has everything from standard PS5 consoles to Digital Editions to a number of bundles up for sale. These include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, FIFA 22, Ghost of Tsushima, DualSense controllers as well as hats and t-shirts. Bundles are always the best option to make sure you claim one. Payment will be charged upon dispatch, with delivery expected from October 11th.

Those quick enough to snap one up will also have PlayStation exclusives Deathloop, Returnal and Kena: Bridge of Spirits available to play right away. Not to mention the likes of Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now both in the works for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! Queues for standard PS5 consoles state around a 25 minute wait time currently but that can change rapidly. Join the queuing system and wait, then if another drops out, quickly switch to another. Again, bundles are without a doubt the best way to secure a console from our experience. Good luck!

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always take a peek at our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.