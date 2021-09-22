PS5 restock: console in stock live at Amazon right now

Amazon UK has had a PS5 standard and Digital Edition restock and it's live now Prime members

Update: Amazon has now sold out of both the standard PlayStation 5 consoles and Digital Editions. Missed out? No need to worry, John Lewis recently confirmed when it would be receiving its next shipment of PS5 consoles. On top of that, you can head over to the official T3 PS5 stock tracker to find out more information about the next drop.  

Original Story: Amazon UK has had a PS5 restock meaning you can head over there now to pick up a PS5 Disc Edition or Digital Edition. This is the first restock in six weeks for Amazon, so there's bound to be a decent amount available. 

The online retailer has both standard and digital consoles available, so you can opt for the PS5 Digital Edition with no disc drive, or if you'd rather not go all digital yet, you can fork out the extra for standard PS5 and the pleasure of playing physical games. 

You must be an Amazon Prime member to be able to claim this offer with the standard console first being dropped, followed by Digital Editions about 10 to 30 minutes afterwards. Keep your eyes peeled for both. 

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window if the button is missing. Perseverance is key! We advise that it can take up to 30 minutes or more to buy a PS5 on Amazon's website.  

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always take a peek at our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible. 

Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best).

