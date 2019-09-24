Protein powder alternative: snack guilt-free with this Barebells Protein Bar deal

If you are looking for a high-protein, low sugar snacking option, then take a look at this protein bar deal on Amazon.com. The Barebells Protein Bar comes in seven different flavours, including Cookies & Cream, Caramel Cashew, Salty Peanut and many more.

Amazon will probably deliver the best Black Friday deals but that doesn't mean we have to wait until the end of November to see some really good offers from the online retail giant. The now-discounted Barebells Protein Bar is high in protein (20 grams per a 55-gram bar), low on sugar (only 2 grams) and contains no GMOs.

• Buy Barebells Protein Bar, Cookies & Cream flavour, Box of 12 (55-gram bars) at Amazon for £24.89 – save £5.10 – 17%

Snacking on protein bars are a great way to satisfy your cravings without sacrificing your diet goals. The Barebells Protein Bar is under 200 calories and since it's low on sugar, it won't spike your blood sugar levels either.

Why you should buy the Barebells Protein Bars?

Protein is one of the three main macronutrients your body requires for optimal functioning. Protein is essential for building and repairing your muscles, but consuming more protein from a variety of sources can also help you lose weight easier too.

Protein takes longer to digest so you will feel full for longer. Not only that, but humans haven't got protein reserves (unlike fat and carb reserves) so excess protein won't be stored away in your body either.

If you increase your protein intake and keep an eye out to consume less calories than your maintenance level, you will lose weight more efficiently and keep the pounds off more effortlessly as well.

Protein bars like the Barebells Protein Bars are extremely convenient to gobble up quickly and also tricks your brain into thinking that you are snacking on chocolate bars instead of healthy protein bars, making the transition into a healthier lifestyle so much easier.

Since the Barebells Protein Bar comes in a variety of great flavours, you won't get bored of it anytime soon either. Perfect as a mid-afternoon snack or for a top-up during your commute.