Prime Day deals: this cheap Polar Vantage M running watch deal leaves Garmin Forerunners in the dust

We have seen some amazing Amazon Prime Day deals already but the more we look, the better the deals get. Take for example this Polar Vantage M deal. Still one of Polar's best running watches, the Vantage M can now be bought for a mere £159.99. That's a real bargain for a competent multisport watch such as the Polar Vantage M. You won't get a Garmin watch for this price that is packed with so many usable features for sure, which makes it one of the best Prime Day fitness deals we've seen.
• Buy the Garmin Instinct for £159.99, was £249, you save £89.01 at Amazon
Want to browse the best cheap Garmin watch deals instead? We have plenty of those, as well as a handy guide to the best triathlon watches so you can make an educated decision which multisport watch to buy next.
Polar Vantage M Multisport smartwatch | On sale for £159.99 | Was £249 | you save £89.01 at Amazon
The Polar Vantage M features Polar's trademark Precision Prime optical heart rate sensor and has a battery life of up to 30 hours in GPS mode which is incredible. Being a Polar watch, the Vantage M can help you better understand how training affects your body and how to maximise recovery. The Polar Vantage M has over 130 sport profiles to choose from too.View Deal
