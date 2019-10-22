Pre-Black Friday sale slashes the price of Amazon's Ring Front Door Cam

"Knock knock." Who's there? Why ask when you can simply check who it is with your phone using Amazon's Ring smart cams, changing the way we think about home security and – once and for all – eliminating the world's most tired joke format. Luckily, Amazon is gearing up for Black Friday by slashing the prices of its home security cameras and two-way audio systems.

From now until the end of October, you can snap up Amazon's heaviest-duty Ring camera, the Ring Floodlight Cam, for just £199. Its unique wide-ranging floodlights complement the standard Ring Cam features of two-way audio, 1080p hi-def video delivered to your phone, tablet or laptop and a built-in siren. With 20% off the standard price of £249, you'll save a hefty £50 on the hardware.

Ring Floodlight Cam | was £249.00 | now £199.00 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a couple of great offers on Ring devices, but the biggest saving is on its biggest hitter, with the Ring Floodlight Cam priced at £199.00. Illuminate more with its two directional LED lights, targeting 'motion zones' for improved security. View Deal

The deal doesn't just extend to the Floodlight Cam. The battery-powered Ring Spotlight Cam retains the excellent Ring connectivity, but can be stuck almost anywhere given that it doesn't rely on a power socket, opening up your home-security options. The Spotlight Cam comes in at £169, a 15% saving from its £200 asking price.

That portability extends even further with the Ring Stick Up Cam, a nifty miniature camera that can adhere to any flat surface, indoors or outdoors, so you can always tell who's coming and going. The Stick Up Cam comes in as the cheapest of the bunch at £139, a 22% saving from its asking price of £179.99.

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery | was £199.00 | now £169.00 at Amazon

The Spotlight Cam is designed to work with Alexa devices to launch real-time video on your phone, tablet or laptop with just your voice, creating a truly smart home. It's battery-operated, so install it anywhere and it'll monitor your home with night vision and live video. View Deal