Pre-Black Friday broadband deals: Onestream offers CHEAPEST in UK

T3 is constantly on the hunt for the best broadband deals, which is why this super affordable pre-Black Friday deal from Onestream caught our attention. The deal delivers unlimited broadband and line rental for only £14.99 per month.

Onestream then promise to deliver a top download speed of 17Mbps, an average download speed of 11Mbps, a top upload speed of 1.4Mbps, and a average upload speed of 1Mbps over a 12-month contract length.

The full details of the Onestream broadband deal can be viewed below:

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband Including Line Rental | £14.99 per month | 12-month contract

Ringing in at under £15, you just won't find a cheaper internet deal than this right now. Sure, the Onestream 11Mb average download speed isn't incendiary, but line rental is included in the deal for free, as too is activation. The only upfront cost is £9.99 for router delivery, and then after that it is just £14.99 per month over a 12-month contract period.View Deal

T3 loves how affordable this broadband deal is from Onestream, but there's no doubting that it isn't the fastest package out there right now. BT, TalkTalk, Vodafone and more offer broadband packages with faster speeds, but then again they do cost more. To see the very best broadband deals on the market today, then you can check out T3's authoritative comparison chart below: