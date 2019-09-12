£245 off this five-piece set is your Le Creuset deal of the day

As summer turns to autumn, the cooler weather provides a great excuse to head indoors to cook up some tasty, comforting meals for friends and family.

And because great meals start with great cookware we're always on the lookout for a good deal on the best brands. One of our favourite cookware brands is Le Creuset – they regularly feature in our best saucepan sets article.

However, the prices of Le Creuset pans can be a little off-putting. We think the price is worth paying as these pans will last you a lifetime, but it's still a large up-front payment at a time when many people will be paying off a summer holiday or thinking about saving for Christmas.

That's why this Le Creuset deal is so welcome. It takes that traditional high cost and absolutely slashes it to Black Friday deals levels of goodness. The RRP of £545.00 has come crashing down to £299.99, which is a saving of 45%. Here's what you get...

This is a deal on the Le Creuset three-ply, five-piece Stainless Steel Saucepan Set. The set consists of an 18cm, a 20cm and a 24cm saucepan, one roasting pot (20 cm) and a 'professional' pot (16 cm), all with lids.

The Le Creuset three-ply stainless steel range features multi-layering technology where stainless steel and aluminium are bonded together. An aluminium core is sandwiched between two layers of stainless steel to aid heat conduction, and that aluminium core runs from base to rim, meaning heat spreads evenly throughout the entire pan – not just the base. Because the pans' outers are steel that means they're suitable for induction hobs (as well as any other hobs).

Additionally, you can use these in the oven and under the grill, and they're dishwasher safe.

Le Creuset Saucepan Set, 5 Pieces | RRP: £545.00 | Now: £299.99 | Save £245.01 (45%)

This is a fantastic deal on some premium cookware. The set features five saucepans and lids all with a lifetime guarantee. The pans feature capacity markings, helper handles and an all-round pouring rim. This offer ends at midnight on Thursday 12 September.

