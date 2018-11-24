Pick up the iPhone X for 23% off direct from Amazon

The iPhone X was just about the best phone you could get when it launched, and just because 12 months have passed doesn't mean it's obsolete: it's still a stunning phone, speedy and gorgeous to look at.

Right now Amazon is selling the 64GB Space Grey version of the iPhone X, unlocked, for £769. That's a discount of £230 or 23% on the original selling price, so you can get some top smartphone tech this Black Friday.

iPhone X from Amazon, SIM-free | £769 (down £230)

The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR might have stolen some of the thunder of the iPhone X, but we still love Apple's flagship phone from 2017 – and you too will love it when you pick it up for a specially discounted price of less than £770. This is the 64GB Space Grey model, SIM-free and unlocked.View Deal

Of course the iPhone X comes with the very latest iOS 12 software, so you can basically do everything the newer iPhones can do on this handset, and it should be good for updates for years to come.

We're seeing a ton of new deals appear every hour over the Black Friday weekend, so remember to check back for the best Black Friday deals on the iPhone X and any other Apple hardware you might be interested in picking up.